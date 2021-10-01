Business Break
Salvation Army offers rental, utility help for local residents

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Salvation Army in Columbus is offering help on rent and utilities for people in Muscogee and Russell County.

Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army, Sendena Stewart, says the application will open October 11 and close at the end of November.

She says, all people have to do is show ID, proof of income, utilities or a lease, and proof of any other bills you have.

She says, her advice to anyone interested is not to wait to apply because they have the money available for people who need it.

“You can come to the office Monday through Thursday from 9 to 1 o’clock to pick up an application. The process time takes about 3-4 weeks. I want to encourage you to come now. If you live in Muscogee County or you live in Russell County stop at Salvation Army,” said Stewart.

Stewart adds, people who’s gross income falls below what she calls an 80% spend down, can qualify. An example of what that means is if you make five thousand monthly, but the money you spend on rent and utilities is greater than 80% of your income, you could qualify for this assistance.

