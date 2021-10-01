Business Break
Sports Overtime: Week 7 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 7 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 7:

  • Central at Auburn
  • Vincent at Lanett
  • Opelika at Russell County
  • Valley at Eufaula
  • LaGrange at Carver
  • Jenkins at Harris County
  • Columbus at Hardaway
  • Kendrick at Troup=
  • Central-Talbotton at Chattahoochee County
  • Marion County at Manchester
  • Seminole County at Pacelli

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

