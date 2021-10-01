Sports Overtime: Week 7 Lineup
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!
It’s Week 7 of Sports Overtime.
Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 7:
- Central at Auburn
- Vincent at Lanett
- Opelika at Russell County
- Valley at Eufaula
- LaGrange at Carver
- Jenkins at Harris County
- Columbus at Hardaway
- Kendrick at Troup=
- Central-Talbotton at Chattahoochee County
- Marion County at Manchester
- Seminole County at Pacelli
