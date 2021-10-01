Business Break
Women in Business luncheon held in LaGrange

By Roslyn Giles
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, West Central Georgia area entrepreneurs came together to celebrate women in business. Business owners received encouragement, inspiration and motivation to thrive.

WTVM anchor Roslyn Giles emceed the luncheon held at Sweetland Amphitheater in LaGrange.

“Anything that you do to try to mentor other women...and bring other women up, sponsor them...don’t just give them advice...pull them in,” said Michelle Moore.

CEO of Groundswell, a solar projects nonprofit, Michelle Moore, garnered a big around of applause from the audience at Thursday’s Women in Business luncheon. Moore also told the crowd, once you are a boss, lead like a woman.

“Definitely, today was like an empowering moment,” said Bretarsha Harris, owner of Studio 513.

Harris owns Studio 513 hair salon in LaGrange. She was among more than a 150 entrepreneurs learning from the women who are trailblazing a path for others to succeed in business.

CEO OF BeeTV, April Ross had this advice:

“Never give up...persevere and start with whatever you have in your hand...because you can literally go from a cellphone to a whole tv station,” said Ross.

Ross recently acquired a TV network with 11 stations. Her father once mowed the lawn there for the first owner.

“He said do you mean to tell me that God is so good that the grass cutting man’s daughter owns the tv station? I said yes, daddy,” said Ross.

Today’s luncheon at Sweetland Amphitheatre also offered strategies for how to move your business idea from pen and paper into action.

“These women need capital, community and connection to be successful and that’s what the women’s business center can provide,” said Corrine Hodges, CEO of the Association of Women’s Business Center. “It was very inspiring.”

Various Women of West Central Georgia received awards for their achievements and everyone walked away with knowledge and power to succeed as a women in business.

The Women in Business luncheon was a community effort by the Women of West Central Georgia and community activist Tiara Harris.

