Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Reese Rd. and Gentian Blvd.
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an evening shooting in Columbus.
Muscogee Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed 20 -year-old Kenneth Lamar Griggs died of a gunshot wound following a shooting near the area of Reese Rd. and Gentian Blvd.
The victim was transported to St. Francis-Emory Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m.
Columbus police are investigating the shooting.
