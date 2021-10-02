Business Break
Victim ID'd in deadly shooting on Reese Rd. and Gentian Blvd.
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an evening shooting in Columbus.

Muscogee Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed 20 -year-old Kenneth Lamar Griggs died of a gunshot wound following a shooting near the area of Reese Rd. and Gentian Blvd.

The victim was transported to St. Francis-Emory Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m.

Columbus police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for updates.

