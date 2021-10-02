Columbus police investigating Friday night shooting at Wilson Apartments, 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was left injured following a shooting in Columbus Friday night.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department confirmed a woman was shot at Wilson Apartments on Veterans Parkway just before 8 p.m.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Columbus police are investigating on the scene.

