Columbus police investigating Friday night shooting at Wilson Apartments, 1 injured
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was left injured following a shooting in Columbus Friday night.
Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department confirmed a woman was shot at Wilson Apartments on Veterans Parkway just before 8 p.m.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Columbus police are investigating on the scene.
This is a developing story. Please stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we gather updates.
