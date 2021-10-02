Business Break
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 7

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 10, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

  • Central(21) at Auburn(7)
  • Opelika(52) at Russell County(35)
  • Valley(0) at Eufaula(33)
  • Vincent(6) at Lanett(47)
  • Loachapoka(12) at Notasulga(32)
  • LaGrange(27) at Carver(42)
  • Kendrick(0) at Troup(38)
  • Columbus(24) at Hardaway(27)
  • Central-Talbotton(0) at Chattahoochee County(79)
  • Marion County(0) at Manchester(26)
  • Jenkins(7) at Harris County(38)
  • Seminole County(10) at Pacelli(41)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

