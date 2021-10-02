Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 7

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 10, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

Central(21) at Auburn(7)

Opelika(52) at Russell County(35)

Valley(0) at Eufaula(33)

Vincent(6) at Lanett(47)

Loachapoka(12) at Notasulga(32)

LaGrange(27) at Carver(42)

Kendrick(0) at Troup(38)

Columbus(24) at Hardaway(27)

Central-Talbotton(0) at Chattahoochee County(79)

Marion County(0) at Manchester(26)

Jenkins(7) at Harris County(38)

Seminole County(10) at Pacelli(41)

