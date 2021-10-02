Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 7
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 10, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Alabama and Georgia
- Central(21) at Auburn(7)
- Opelika(52) at Russell County(35)
- Valley(0) at Eufaula(33)
- Vincent(6) at Lanett(47)
- Loachapoka(12) at Notasulga(32)
- LaGrange(27) at Carver(42)
- Kendrick(0) at Troup(38)
- Columbus(24) at Hardaway(27)
- Central-Talbotton(0) at Chattahoochee County(79)
- Marion County(0) at Manchester(26)
- Jenkins(7) at Harris County(38)
- Seminole County(10) at Pacelli(41)
