Wetter Times Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry first half of the weekend we will have a better shot at a scattered shower or downpour into Sunday afternoon. Ahead of our next frontal system the muggy air will continue to provide for a sticky go of things into the start of the new work and school week. In addition, a 60-70% coverage area of showers and storms will be the case for Monday and Tuesday, so without a doubt grab the rain gear. As a result our temperatures will remain in the upper 70s for a good deal of the early week period with a steady warm up into the low 80s as rain coverage is lowered by the late part of the week. Tropics are quiet locally, with Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor moving out to sea. Hurricane season runs through November 30th, so we are bound to see some more development, albeit less than in months past. Make it a great Saturday night!

