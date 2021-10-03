COVID cases trending downward in Muscogee County schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its latest update of COVID-19 cases in the system.

For the week of September 27 – October 1, the school district reports:

Students

59 positive COVID cases (-13)

378 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-113)

Employees

16 positive COVID cases (+7)

16 self-quarantine or isolation cases (+3)

Overall, coronavirus cases are trending downward in the school system. However, the data shows COVID cases and quarantines and affecting the district’s employees slightly more than the previous week.

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.