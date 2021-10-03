Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Unsettled Start to the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast!
A look at the next 9 days
A look at the next 9 days(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep a few showers around overnight as lows stay in the mid-60s with mighty mugginess across the valley. We kick off the work week a bit unsettled with scattered showers and storms around in the forecast, but with this increased rain coverage highs will struggle to make it past the lower-80s. Showers and storms dominate the forecast through midweek before the rain coverage tapers off each day leading up to the weekend. Muggy air will stick around through the end of the week ahead of a cold front that will bring some much needed drier air back into the forecast! By next weekend we are talking a whole lot of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the low-80s across the valley.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Reese Rd. and Gentian Blvd.
Cusseta Rd. reopens after CPD investigation
13-month-old shot, killed in Auburn
JG pkg
Motion hearing in 2016 house party murder delayed
Columbus police searching for sexual assault suspect
Columbus police searching for sexual assault suspect

Latest News

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Unsettled Start to the Work Week
Weather causes cancellations, delays for Muscogee County vaccination clinics
Wetter Times Ahead
Friday Evening Weather on the Go
Friday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Going Up, Especially Next Week