Unsettled Start to the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers will filter through the area throughout the day on Sunday while highs struggle to get past the upper-80s. Humidity is on the rise, and muggy air will continue to usher into the region as we head into the work week. Scattered shower and storm chances will dominate the forecast through midweek and highs will be in the upper-70s and low-80s. We will start to see rain chances declining by Thursday, and by Friday things will dry out and sunshine will dominate the forecast.

