3rd annual Georgia Run for the Fallen event held at National Infantry Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of runners traveled more than 100 miles all through Georgia to honor hundreds of military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The third annual Georgia Run for the Fallen event ended Sunday at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, just off Fort Benning.

The Georgia Chapter of Honor and Remember, Inc. gathered more than a dozen runners to team up and embark on the 160-plus mile journey. This call attention served to honor those connected to the Peach State who have died in military service to America since the bombing of the USS Cole in October 2000 - that number is close to 800 heroes lost.

“It’s just phenomenal,” expressed Lisa Jenkins, Gold Star mother. “These runners come in from all over the United States and they dedicate their time and their physical abilities to the fallen. It’s an honor .I don’t have the words.”

Her soldier son died six years ago while serving the Army in Alaska.

The runners, who started the journey Friday morning at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, were met along the way by Gold Star families. They stopped each mile at a “hero marker” to do individual tributes - the last one was at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum.

