Americus daycare facility aims to solve childcare problem

Jackie poses in front of the camera at ribbon cutting event
Jackie poses in front of the camera at ribbon cutting event(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -It’s been 21 years since her first childcare center opened in Americus. Now Jackie Holmes has opened another childcare facility in an effort to solve the childcare problem in the community.

Holmes is the owner of Jackie’s Lil Tooty Tots Daycare. On Saturday, she cut the ribbon to a new childcare facility.

Holmes thinks this will help the community.

Jackie cutting the ceremonial ribbon
Jackie cutting the ceremonial ribbon(WALB)

“We have a tremendous amount of children in Sumter County that are not receiving quality care.”

WALB’s Anthony Bordanaro also spoke with an Americus firefighter, Tyler Grantham. He says that he did not have this type of opportunity when he was younger.

“I would’ve loved something like this growing up as a kid. When I grew up, we didn’t really have anything to do so we did anything we could get our hands on. But this, we now have something for the kids to do that is more controlled, better for them, and safe.”

This childcare facility will accept any child from 6 weeks to 12 years old. And this is not it for Holmes, she has plans to open up a new care facility in Atlanta.

Kelvin Pless says a few words at the ribbon-cutting event
Kelvin Pless says a few words at the ribbon-cutting event(WALB)

“There’s an overwhelming need for quality childcare there also. And that’s a city that one of my daughters would like to open up her center at.”

Jackie also told me that this helps parents feel more secure finding a new job or going back to their old job after the pandemic ends. She aims to open this childcare center after some minor renovations. She estimates that it’ll take two to three weeks.

To enroll your check, click here.

