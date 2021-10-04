Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn City Schools records fewest COVID cases since August

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Newly released data from the Auburn City School District shows COVID-19 cases have dropped to the fewest amount since the first week of school in August.

For the week of September 27 – October 1, the system reports:

  • 17 positive coronavirus cases among students (-10 from previous week)
  • 53 possible exposure cases among students (+7 from previous week)

The number of COVID cases in the school system has been decreasing for four consecutive weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Reese Rd. and Gentian Blvd.
Cusseta Rd. reopens after CPD investigation
13-month-old shot, killed in Auburn
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
JG pkg
Motion hearing in 2016 house party murder delayed

Latest News

COVID cases trending downward in Muscogee County schools
Nationwide increase in fentanyl, meth-laced pills
Nationwide increase in fentanyl, meth-laced pills
Georgia first responders to receive $1k bonus for COVID-19 relief
Georgia first responders to receive $1k bonus for COVID-19 relief
Hospitals prep for flu season, doctors encourage flu shots
Hospitals prep for flu season, doctors encourage flu shots