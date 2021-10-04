Auburn City Schools records fewest COVID cases since August
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Newly released data from the Auburn City School District shows COVID-19 cases have dropped to the fewest amount since the first week of school in August.
For the week of September 27 – October 1, the system reports:
- 17 positive coronavirus cases among students (-10 from previous week)
- 53 possible exposure cases among students (+7 from previous week)
The number of COVID cases in the school system has been decreasing for four consecutive weeks.
