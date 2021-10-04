Business Break
Auburn Tigers climb into Top 20 of AP Top 25 with win over LSU

(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (53) 5-0 1541 1

2. Georgia (9) 5-0 1497 2

3. Iowa 5-0 1381 5

4. Penn St. 5-0 1360 4

5. Cincinnati 4-0 1320 7

6. Oklahoma 5-0 1248 6

7. Ohio St. 4-1 1094 11

8. Oregon 4-1 1069 3

9. Michigan 5-0 1053 14

10. BYU 5-0 990 13

11. Michigan St. 5-0 852 17

12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 749 19

13. Arkansas 4-1 745 8

14. Notre Dame 4-1 701 9

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0 694 16

16. Kentucky 5-0 662 -

17. Mississippi 3-1 601 12

18. Auburn 4-1 448 22

19. Wake Forest 5-0 412 24

20. Florida 3-2 343 10

21. Texas 4-1 303 -

22. Arizona St. 4-1 297 -

23. NC State 4-1 279 23

24. SMU 5-0 136 -

25. San Diego St. 4-0 111 -

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon St. 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi St. 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno St. 5, Texas Tech 4, W. Michigan 3, Kansas St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, UCLA 1, Boston College 1.

