CDC releases guidance for celebrating safely this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays this year.

We’re almost two years into the pandemic now and some of it is the same as last year.

The CDC reports attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you or outside and at least six feet apart from others.

Officials are encouraging you to get fully vaccinated ahead of the holidays if you’re eligible.

Wear a mask and socially distance if you’re gathering is indoors.

Generally, you don’t need to wear one if you’re outside.

And of course, stay home if you’re not feeling well.

Full details can be found on the CDC’s website.

