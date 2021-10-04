Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cusseta Rd. reopens after CPD investigation
13-month-old shot, killed in Auburn
Auburn man charged with manslaughter following shooting death of 13-month-old
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Reese Rd. and Gentian Blvd.

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
US decides not to open formal probe of Tesla software updates, battery fires
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
FILE - Students are greeted by faculty as they arrive at PS811 in New York, Monday, Sept. 13,...
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff