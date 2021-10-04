Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CrimeStoppers offering $2,500 reward in 2020 Phenix City murder case

(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death of 35-year-old Lamar Whittaker.

On October 17, 2020, authorities say Whittaker stopped to assist a stranded motorist near 10th Ave. and 4th Place South in Phenix City when shots rang out while he was working on the vehicle. Officials say police found him shot and killed, laying against the curb next to the stalled vehicle.

Investigators say they believe Whittaker was not the intended target.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward. Any information given can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cusseta Rd. reopens after CPD investigation
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Auburn man charged with manslaughter following shooting death of 13-month-old
13-month-old shot, killed in Auburn
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus

Latest News

Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announced it will discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services,...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services
Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host ‘Lunch-In’ for breast cancer awareness