District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has suspended District Attorney Mark Jones from the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.
The suspension is effective immediately.
Below is a copy of the Executive Order.
Executive Order of the State of Georgia by jessie gibson on Scribd
On Sept. 7, Jones was indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office.
The charges include:
- Two counts of bribery
- Two counts of violation of oath by public officer
- Two counts of influencing a witness
- Two counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer
- Attempted subordination of perjury
On September 22, an Executive Order was issued. Members of the Review Commission agreed that the indictment adversely affects the administration of the District Attorney office.
Jones is suspended effective immediately pending the final disposition of the case or until his term of office is expired.
Jones took office in January 2021.
