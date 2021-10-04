Business Break
Flooding Remains a Threat Through Mid-Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several inches of rain have fallen across parts of the Valley on this Monday, and a flash flood watch remains in place for many across the Chattahoochee Valley through Wednesday night. Get ready for more rain and storms at times through then, and be sure to watch for flash flood warnings or other flood warnings or advisories that may be needed. Never drive over water if you can’t see the road below, and don’t let children play near drainage ditches or floodwaters. Highs will be in the 70s through Wednesday, held in check because of clouds and rain, but will approach the low to mid 80s for the weekend as we dry things out and get more sunshine back in here. Conditions will remain dry into early next week with a mix of clouds and sun and highs back in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

