Hope Harbor offers free resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Lindsey Reis, Executive Director for Hope Harbour, a domestic violence resource in Columbus, says they want to make men and woman who find themselves in violent relationships aware of the free resource that they offer.

Reis says they have a shelter in an undisclosed location. They have beds for people who are attempting to get away from their abusive situation. She says all people have to do is call their 24-hour hotline.

“Trust your gut. The victims know. They know what to expect. We’ve had them tell us, we know what kind of day we were going to have by how the door closed when he got him. Everything we do is confidential. There’s obviously no judgement so even if you call and say I’m scared and I’m not real sure what’s going to happen, we’ll walk through any of the resources with you,” said Reis.

The number to the 24/7 hotline is 706-324-3850.

