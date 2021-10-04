LaGrange police arrest breaking and entering suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department made an arrest in a breaking and entering case.

On October 4, at approximately 1:57 a.m., officers responded to the Great Wolf Lodge, located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway, in reference to a suspicious person.

Once officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Jarromie Wilkins. Their investigation revealed that Wilkins had unlawfully entered into at least two vehicles in the parking lot of the Great Wolf Lodge.

Wilkins was taken into custody without incident and later transported to the Troup County Jail.

