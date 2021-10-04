Local healthcare centers to receive more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthcare centers across Georgia will receive some additional funding thanks to US Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The two secured over $22 million for health care centers across the state. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan which passed earlier this year.

More than $2 million will go to two health care centers in Columbus. CareConnect Health will receive $1,457,022 in funds, while Valley Healthcare will receive $620,659.

