Local healthcare centers to receive more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthcare centers across Georgia will receive some additional funding thanks to US Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The two secured over $22 million for health care centers across the state. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan which passed earlier this year.

More than $2 million will go to two health care centers in Columbus. CareConnect Health will receive $1,457,022 in funds, while Valley Healthcare will receive $620,659.

