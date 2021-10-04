Business Break
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy rain is impacting roadways in the Chattahoochee Valley Monday afternoon.

A local park in Columbus, Lakebottom Park, is under water due to heavy rain in the area.

Drivers are being rerouted because the roadway is deemed as impassable.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Muscogee County.

Drivers should take caution when driving on roadways this afternoon.

Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour(Source: WTVM)
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour(Source: WTVM)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

