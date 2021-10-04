Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy rain is impacting roadways in the Chattahoochee Valley Monday afternoon.
A local park in Columbus, Lakebottom Park, is under water due to heavy rain in the area.
Drivers are being rerouted because the roadway is deemed as impassable.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Muscogee County.
Drivers should take caution when driving on roadways this afternoon.
