Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy rain is impacting roadways in the Chattahoochee Valley Monday afternoon.

A local park in Columbus, Lakebottom Park, is under water due to heavy rain in the area.

Drivers are being rerouted because the roadway is deemed as impassable.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Muscogee County.

Drivers should take caution when driving on roadways this afternoon.

Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour (Source: WTVM)

