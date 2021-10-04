Business Break
Masks no longer required in Eufaula City Schools

((Source: Eufaula City Schools))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Starting Monday, October 4, the Eufaula City School District will no longer require, but still recommend, masks to be worn in any of the district’s buildings.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, school officials say they will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data. The number of positive cases and exposures will be used as guideline to determine if masks are required or recommended at each individual school, the district added.

Masks will continue to be required while on school buses.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

