NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has issued a warrant for a suspect in a fatal stabbing on Curry St.

On October 4, The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit established probable cause and issued a murder warrant for Antoine Dante Bell.

On October 3, Columbus police responded to Curry Street and Braselman Avenue concerning a female lying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers located 45-year-old Salaysia Duerner suffering from stab wounds. Emergency Medical Services arrived and could not resuscitate her.

Duerner was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Detective S. Hayes at 706-225-4268.

