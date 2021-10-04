Business Break
Phenix City Police Dept. recommends trick-or-treating hours

Tune in at 6:04 to learn more on a trick or treat tracking device.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department recommends that the public celebrate Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The police department says that trick-or-treating should take place between the hours of 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST.

The Phenix City Police Department will have extra patrols to assist in a safe Halloween experience. Phenix City police also recommends some safety tips:

  • Plan your route in advance - don’t go to houses you aren’t familiar with.
  • Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone.
  • Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road.
  • Trick or treat in well-lit areas - carry a flashlight.
  • Make sure costume can be seen at night - use reflective tape if necessary.
  • Parents should check sex offender list before going trick or treating.
  • Check your child’s candy before they eat it - discard any unwrapped or opened pieces.
  • Drivers should go slow - be on the lookout for children.
  • Homeowners should leave a light on - remove obstacles from the lawn.
  • Don’t use candles in your pumpkin - use a battery-operated light instead.

Also remember to use hand sanitizer often.

