Phenix City Police Dept. recommends trick-or-treating hours

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department recommends that the public celebrate Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The police department says that trick-or-treating should take place between the hours of 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST.

The Phenix City Police Department will have extra patrols to assist in a safe Halloween experience. Phenix City police also recommends some safety tips:

Plan your route in advance - don’t go to houses you aren’t familiar with.

Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone.

Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road.

Trick or treat in well-lit areas - carry a flashlight.

Make sure costume can be seen at night - use reflective tape if necessary.

Parents should check sex offender list before going trick or treating.

Check your child’s candy before they eat it - discard any unwrapped or opened pieces.

Drivers should go slow - be on the lookout for children.

Homeowners should leave a light on - remove obstacles from the lawn.

Don’t use candles in your pumpkin - use a battery-operated light instead.

Also remember to use hand sanitizer often.

