Phenix City Police Dept. recommends trick-or-treating hours
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department recommends that the public celebrate Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The police department says that trick-or-treating should take place between the hours of 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST.
The Phenix City Police Department will have extra patrols to assist in a safe Halloween experience. Phenix City police also recommends some safety tips:
- Plan your route in advance - don’t go to houses you aren’t familiar with.
- Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone.
- Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road.
- Trick or treat in well-lit areas - carry a flashlight.
- Make sure costume can be seen at night - use reflective tape if necessary.
- Parents should check sex offender list before going trick or treating.
- Check your child’s candy before they eat it - discard any unwrapped or opened pieces.
- Drivers should go slow - be on the lookout for children.
- Homeowners should leave a light on - remove obstacles from the lawn.
- Don’t use candles in your pumpkin - use a battery-operated light instead.
Also remember to use hand sanitizer often.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.