Piedmont Columbus Regional to host ‘Lunch-In’ for breast cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and many Columbus organizations are preparing for events.

This year, Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation is virtually hosting it’s annual breast cancer awareness “Lunch-In”.

Participants are able to order “Lunch-In” boxes by phone or online, receive the box delivery, then select a date and invite up to 7 friends to tune in with them virtually to receive a special breast cancer awareness message.

Starting Tuesday, October 5 through Friday, October 29, the “Lunch-In” will allow people celebrate wherever they are with family, friends or colleagues.

The “Lunch-In” will help fund the purchase of a new 3-D mammography unit to continue providing life-saving technology at the Elena Amos Breast Care Center.

“This annual luncheon has provided important financial support to fund equipment, patient support, and staff education at the Elena Amos Breast Care Center. Your support of this year’s event means more now than ever as we seek to expand technology and enhance patient care,” said Aline Lasseter, Executive Director of the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation.

To be a Lunch-In host, click here. For more information, please call 706-660-6204.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.