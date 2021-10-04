Sexual Assault Support Center offers free resources for sexual assault victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Columbus Police Department, they need the public’s help in finding a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging at the River Walk around 7 p.m. Friday, September 24.

A sexual assault support center in Columbus told News Leader 9 they work closely with police in these types of investigations and want people to know, it’s never the victims fault.

Victim Advocate for the Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus, Abby Moorman, said only about 30% of sexual assaults get reported to the police, so it’s a good thing the woman involved in this instance decided to speak out.

“In this case, this type of attack and what we know about it did seem not new to the person. It does seem like something they may have or likely done before to another individual,” said Moorman. “It’s important to remember sexual violence is 100% of the time always about power and control. It’s never about an insatiable sexual appetite. I want to acknowledge a couple of things about that maybe. When we talk about ways to prevent rape when it comes to potential victims, this person was doing everything right.”

The man is described as being about 5′7 to 5′9 inches tall, with a medium to stocky build, and bald with no facial hair. Police say he is also in his late 20′s to early 30′s, and last seen wearing grey sweatpants and no shirt. They go on to say, he may go by the name ‘Black’.

Local runner, Vikena Yutz, told News Leader 9 there’s some things she tries to do to ensure her safety when she’s running.

“That’s terrifying. It’s hard to imagine something like that happening in an area where I feel fairly safe,” said Yutz. “Do your best to run with another person, there’s strength in numbers. Make sure that you’re aware of your surroundings and make sure knows where you are. I try to prepare myself with the emergency button on my phone, and I try to make myself as loud as possible if someone is making me uncomfortable.”

Officials with The Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus told News Leader 9, they offer free counseling and support groups for victims of sexual assault. For more information click here.

