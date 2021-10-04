Soggy Weather in Store This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The week ahead promises wet weather across Georgia and Alabama, and the Chattahoochee Valley is no exception. A good 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible through Thursday as an unsettled weather pattern brings rounds of wet weather to the Southeast. Though it won’t necessarily be raining all day long, rain will certainly be widespread at times, and we’ll have to watch for the possibility of any flash flooding. The best rain coverage should be today and Tuesday around (70-90%) and then taper off a touch for Wednesday and Thursday (40-60%). With a persistent gloomy sky and plenty of rain around, temperatures in the afternoons will struggle to get any warmer than 80, but stay mild and muggy during the morning hours well into the 60s.

Finally, a front will move through by Friday that will help to dry us out as we head toward the weekend. Apart from some isolated showers by the end of the week, the weekend and next week look much drier in comparison to the soggy start we’re dealing with this week. So, look forward to some nice sunshine by the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s and morning lows back in the low 60s.

