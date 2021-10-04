Business Break
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announced it will discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services,...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announced it will discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services, effective January 2022.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announced it will discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services, effective January 2022.

St. Francis-Emory will focus on core women’s health services including OB/GYN, Labor & Delivery, Mammography and Breast Surgery.

“We intend to focus on and expand core women’s health services and continue to strive to be the healthcare provider of choice for women of Columbus and surrounding communities,” said Melody Trimble, CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare.

To meet the community’s growing women’s health needs, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare has hired more physicians - including a second breast surgeon and four OB/GYNs - and also invested in 3D mammography technology and relocated and expanded the OB/GYN River Road Practice.

Over the next few months, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare will work to seamlessly transition patients impacted by this change to another location or other care provider of their choice, and work to transition staff impacted by this change to current open positions at its hospitals and clinics.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

