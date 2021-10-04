Business Break
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing.

The incident took place on October 3, in the 4400 block of Curry Street, near the Braselman Avenue intersection in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Salaysia Duerner of Columbus. Duerner was was found in the road. Worley pronounced Duerner dead at 11:10 p.m.

Duerner’s body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

At this time, there is no word on any suspects.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

