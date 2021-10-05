Auburn woman charged in arson of First Baptist Church Montgomery

Business Break
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn woman has been charged in the arson investigation at First Baptist Church Montgomery.

According to court records, Xiaoquin Yan, 27, is charged with arson second-degree.

An arrest affidavit indicates Yan was identified as the suspect after video footage of the incident was observed and the description of the suspect in the video fit Yan’s description. The affidavit also indicates the fire was caused by an open flame that was used to “ignite an ignitable liquid.”

The church shared the news Thursday morning with a social media post that included a picture of the sanctuary still blanketed in a smoky haze.

First Baptist Church Lead Pastor Mark L. Bethea said four blazes were set inside the main sanctuary, in the historic Stakely Sanctuary and in some of the church’s office spaces.

Bethea said the fires had varying degrees of success. The reception office was destroyed.

Court records say the fire caused $25,000 worth of damage. There’s no word on how long the clean-up or repairs will take.

Because of the damage, worshipers held church service on Sunday in the Scott Street Parking deck, located directly across from the century-old church.

Yan was taken into custody Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where she was placed under a $30,000 bond.

A motive for the fire was not listed in court records.

