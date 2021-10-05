City of Columbus releases Columbus Day holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has released their holiday schedule ahead of Columbus Day.

There will be no trash pickup Monday, October 11. Trash normally collected on that day will be picked up Wednesday, October 13.

Also, all city services buildings will be closed for the holiday. That includes animal control, recorders court and the Civic Center will be closed.

The METRA bus services will follow the Saturday bus schedule.

Early voting was also set to start Monday, it will now begin Tuesday, October 12.

