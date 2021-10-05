Columbus Bar Association pays tribute to fallen colleagues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Bar Association and Superior Court paid tribute to departed colleagues at the Springer Opera House Monday, October 4.

The Columbus Bar Association says it is a custom in the Muscogee County Superior Court for the bench and the bar to honor their fallen friends.

Caroline Laney, President of the Columbus Bar Association, tells News Leader 9 that this tribute is done traditionally every year as the court starts off it’s October term.

“Well every year the way we start off our October Term of Court is we honor all of the lawyers who have passed away the previous year and it’s important to remember the contribution that they’ve made to our community,” said Laney. “These are people who have spent their professional lives serving Columbus and the people of Columbus and we need to pause and remember them and honor them.”

Some of the lives honored Monday were Joseph Burton, Michael Cram, Mayor Bob Poydasheff, Judge Doug Pullen, Lee Redman, Pete Robinson, and Joe Weilson.

