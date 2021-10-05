Columbus Civic Center to host 2nd annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is gearing up for the second annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and More event.

City officials are encouraging the community to come out to the family-friendly event and enjoy lots of fun.

Families will be able to drive through while children receive goodies treats. Several groups and organizations will be on hand to place the treats in vehicle trunks.

Organizers say there will be light displays and Fall and Halloween scenes with lots of fun characters dressed up onsite for kids to enjoy.

Spooktacular (Source: Columbus Civic Center)

The event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, October 15 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Entry to the Spooktacular will be scheduled in timeslots. Attendees are asked to arrive on time as there will be a 30 minute grace period to enter the event from their ticketed arrival time.

To RSVP for the time slot, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.