Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Day closings in Muscogee County

Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo(Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local government of Columbus is suspending or altering hours on Monday, October 11, in observance of Columbus Day.

Below is a list of the closings and hours:

Water/RecycleClosed Monday | Trash collected October 13
311 Citizens CenterClosed Monday
Granite Bluff/Pine Grove LandfillsClosed Monday
Parks and RecreationClosed Monday | Lake Oliver Marina 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Columbus Aquatic Center 6 a.m. - 8 p.m., Cooper Creek Tennis Courts 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Civic CenterClosed Monday
Animal ControlClosed Monday
METRA Bus ServiceSaturday bus schedule | Normal hours resume Tuesday, October 12
Recorder’s CourtOffice closed | 8 a.m. bond hearings only | Normal hours resume Tuesday, October 12

The hours are with the exception of emergency services such as the police department, the fire department and ambulances. For emergencies, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect

Latest News

Hometown Hero: Brooke Peak
Hometown Hero: Brooke Peak
Columbus, GA logo
City of Columbus releases Columbus Day holiday schedule
Hope Harbor offers free resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Hope Harbor offers free resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host ‘Lunch-In’ for breast cancer awareness