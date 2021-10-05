Columbus Day closings in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local government of Columbus is suspending or altering hours on Monday, October 11, in observance of Columbus Day.

Below is a list of the closings and hours:

Water/Recycle Closed Monday | Trash collected October 13 311 Citizens Center Closed Monday Granite Bluff/Pine Grove Landfills Closed Monday Parks and Recreation Closed Monday | Lake Oliver Marina 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Columbus Aquatic Center 6 a.m. - 8 p.m., Cooper Creek Tennis Courts 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Civic Center Closed Monday Animal Control Closed Monday METRA Bus Service Saturday bus schedule | Normal hours resume Tuesday, October 12 Recorder’s Court Office closed | 8 a.m. bond hearings only | Normal hours resume Tuesday, October 12

The hours are with the exception of emergency services such as the police department, the fire department and ambulances. For emergencies, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.