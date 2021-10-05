Columbus METRA Transit System celebrates customers with appreciation day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus METRA Transit System celebrated their customers today during their annual customer appreciation day - however, this year’s celebration was different than the past for several reasons.

This year, the Columbus Health Department was onsite offering COVID-19 vaccines.

The METRA system also launched their new Wi-Fi system on the buses - along the new mobile app, which allows customers to view the bus schedule, track the location of buses and more.

“We’re rolling out the latest, greatest ITS technology integrated technology with WIFI on every bus,” said Rosa Evans, Director of the Columbus METRA Transit System.

Bus rides were given at a discounted price for riders Tuesday afternoon as part of the customer appreciation events.

