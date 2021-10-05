Columbus Police Department to celebrate Faith and Blue Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is participating in the Faith and Blue weekend starting this Friday.

Faith and Blue is an initiative to build better and stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community through faith-based organizations.

CPD will kick the event off with a Faith and Blue bike ride starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at the police headquarters located at 510 10th Street. All are welcome to participate and participants are asked to bring a bike and a helmet and ride through downtown Columbus and the Riverwalk on a 6.4-mile ride, which ends back at police headquarters.

On Saturday, October 9 at 8:00 a.m., CPD will host a “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” event. Beds will be built for some of the estimated 3,500 kids who are sleeping on the floor in Columbus. Up to 70 beds will be built for children in need. This will be held at Calvary Baptist Campus at 7556 Old Moon Road. Children 9 years of age and older can volunteer with a parent.

Finally, on Monday, October 11, CPD will hold a food drive at 5214 St. James Street from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They plan to feed 200 families in need with boxes containing meat, fresh produce, and dry goods. There are no additional guidelines to qualify to receive food.

There are around 2,000 activities happening this weekend all over the United States as apart of the national Faith and Blue initiative.

