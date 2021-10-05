A Continued Threat for Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect across parts of Alabama and Georgia (including most of the Chattahoochee Valley) through Wednesday night. After another round of torrential rainfall this morning, we have more off-and-on periods of rain and storms in the forecast through Friday as the unsettled weather pattern persists through the end of the work week. At least an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible through the end of the week before we finally dry out for the weekend. In the meantime, y’all know the drill with potential flash flooding: give yourself extra cushion on the drive time, slow down on the roads, turn on your headlights, and if you encounter a wet road where you can’t see the pavement, turn around, don’t drown! With plenty of clouds and rain around, temperatures will struggle to get much warmer than the 70s through Thursday, but we should be back in the low to mid 80s by the end of the week, a trend that should carry into next week, too. Fortunately, the weekend and next week look much less waterlogged than right now, so look forward to a return of dry weather as early as Saturday.

