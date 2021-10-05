EufaulaFest 2021 Art Festival happening this weekend

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce and Eufaula Art Scene have partnered together to foster a deeper appreciation for the arts in the community.

This weekend, the city will be hosting the EufaulaFest 2021 Art Festival.

This year, and they say, for the next forty years, they are striving to improve the quality of life and to foster a deeper appreciation of the arts in our community.

The event will take place at the Seth Lore Historic District on Randolph Avenue Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

