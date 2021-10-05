Business Break
Flood Threat Continues; More Rain Through Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern that has brought us significant rain and flooding over the last few days will continue to stay in place for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the chance for more rain in the area, along with the potential for more flash flooding. A flash flood watch remains in place through early Thursday morning. Friday will be a transition day for us with the persistent wet weather pattern finally lifting out, and drier air taking over for the weekend and into early next week. Highs will be in the 70s for the next few days, but we should get back to the low to mid 80s over the weekend and into next week as we see less rain and more sunshine. Overnight lows look to stay in the 60s, with perhaps some 50s in the cooler spots by the weekend and early next week. Stay weather alert as we take you through the next few days with the potential for more heavy rain still on the table.

