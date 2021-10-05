Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect

Latest News

Muscogee Co. Board of Elections breaks down rejection of provisional ballots
Muscogee Co. Board of Elections to hold public meeting
AS pkg
USPS delays: Phenix City residents still waiting on mail from Saturday
Ernest Johnson was scheduled for execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, about 50 miles...
Missouri man executed for killing 3 workers in ‘94 robbery
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile
Two additional codefendants plead guilty to stealing money from Muscogee Co. Clerk’s Office
Two additional codefendants plead guilty to stealing money from Muscogee Co. Clerk’s Office