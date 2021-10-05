Business Break
Advertisement

Harris County School District to host vaccine clinic for student, staff
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Harris County High School will have another opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is also open to district employees, school nutrition program staff, substitutes and community coaches and spouses of these individuals.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given this Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Harris County High School auditorium. The second dose will be given on October 28 at the same location from 10 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

