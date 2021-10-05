Heavy rain triggers flash flooding, road closures in Lee County; EMA director offers precautions

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Heavy rain has caused flash flooding and road closures in parts of Lee County.

Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the director of the county’s emergency management agency, Rita Smith.

During our interview, Smith confirmed the following:

A bridge on Lee Road 318 near Lee Road 2069 is completely impassible after being covering in water. The road will be closed overnight and reassessed tomorrow.

A lake on private property has caused flooding to a portion on Lee Road 249.

Lee Road 215 will be barricaded overnight due to flooding issues.

Smith says most of the flooding issues have been restricted to the county’s southeast areas including Salem and Smiths Station.

Flash flooding can impact highways, small creeks and streams, and urban areas.

The EMA director warns motorists to slow down and avoid driving over water-covered roads.

