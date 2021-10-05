Missing Beauregard man’s remains found near Montgomery, missing since July 25

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - The search for a Beauregard man ends with the discovery of his remains that were found on Sunday, October 3.

56-year-old Jimmie Lee Table was last seen on July 24 at his home in the Beauregard community of Lee County, according to his sister, Bobbie Phillips. He was reported missing on July 25. On the morning of July 27, his vehicle, a white 1999 GMC Yukon with the license plate TTW949, was found abandoned near the intersection of Alabama Hwy. 110 and Alabama Hwy. 108 in the Pike Rd. area near Montgomery.

According to Bobbie Phillips, Table’s sister, the last time Lee’s phone was used was the morning he went missing. Members of Tables family told News Leader 9, they believe the last person to speak to the 57-year-old was his girlfriend in Union Springs, Alabama.

According to Captain Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, this is an ongoing death investigation. The manner of death is to be determined.

There is no belief that anyone in the area is currently in danger.

