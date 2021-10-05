Muscogee Co. Board of Elections to hold public meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Board of Elections will hold a public meeting this week ahead of the election season.

The meeting will be this Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Elections and Registrations conference room on the 2nd floor of the Citizens Service Center.

The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions. If you’d like to do so you are asked to sign up and submit your comment or question ahead of time.

Everyone is required to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

