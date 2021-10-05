Business Break
Opelika police release surveillance photos to find theft suspect

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

On Sept. 25, Opelika police began investigating a theft of property, third degree at Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

Security camera video shows a male suspect, with a mustache, approach the customer service counter where an employee had left their cell phone. The suspect took the phone and placed it in his pocket.

The suspect can be seen wearing a blue polo shirt, dark jeans and sneakers. He drives a silver or gray SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

