OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

On Sept. 25, Opelika police began investigating a theft of property, third degree at Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

Security camera video shows a male suspect, with a mustache, approach the customer service counter where an employee had left their cell phone. The suspect took the phone and placed it in his pocket.

Opelika police release surveillance photos to find theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

The suspect can be seen wearing a blue polo shirt, dark jeans and sneakers. He drives a silver or gray SUV.

Opelika police release surveillance photos to find theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.