Phoebe to hold COVID vaccination clinic in Americus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phoebe Putney Health System is preparing to hold a COVID vaccination clinic at the Americus Train Depot.

The Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic will provide coronavirus vaccines to Georgians age 12 and up.

The event will be held Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 302 South Jackson Street. Vaccine recipients will be required to wear masks.

Officials ask that you make an appointment, but walk-ins will be accepted. Photo identification will be required.

To schedule an appointment, call 229-312-MYMD.

