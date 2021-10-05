Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a pregnant woman was found dead in a car riddled with bullet holes.

On October 5, at approximately 12:49 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road in regards to a single vehicle accident with possible injuries.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 4-door passenger car with a female driver unresponsive. The car appeared to have multiple bullet holes in the side of the car.

The victim, 29-year-old Akeila Ware, of LaGrange, was then transported to a Columbus hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after arrival. It was then discovered that the victim was pregnant and the unborn child was also deceased.

According to evidence obtained by the Georgia State Patrol and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a second vehicle was involved in the crime and the shooting possibly occurred near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitesville Road. The second vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan car with possible front end damage.

The Georgia State Patrol is responsible for the crash investigation portion of this case.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.