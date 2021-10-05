Business Break
Sentencing delayed for former Lee Co. district attorney

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will have to wait a little longer to be sentenced.

Tuesday’s sentencing was postponed due to a medical emergency involving a participant in the hearing.

Hughes was removed from office in June after the Alabama Attorney General’s Office indicted him on five ethics violations and perjury.

Last month, Hughes asked a judge to allow him to serve his sentence in a community corrections program.

We will let you know when a new sentencing date is set.

